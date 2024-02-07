‘Good, Bad, Ugly of The Villages’ author files to run for government office

A resident who recently penned an Op-Ed entitled, “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of The Villages,” has filed to run for government office.

Ken Mann wrote the Opinion piece in January, detailing the pros and cons of life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“The Developer (Mark Morse and family) seems to be more concerned with making money and building homes than they are at making The Villages a safe community for all residents,” Mann wrote. “There seems to be no government entity willing to stand up to the Developer to force them to design safety into their communities.”

The Air Force veteran has frequently been at the podium before local government boards, imploring elected officials to take steps to protect the public. He has criticized the safety of intermingling golf carts with automobile traffic on Morse Boulevard, north of County Road 466.

This week, Mann filed paperwork with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office indicating that he intends to run for a seat on the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors. Mann will be running for Seat 1, which is currently held by longtime Supervisor Kathy Porter. She told Villages-News.com she is undecided about whether she will seek another term. She has been on the board for 12 years.