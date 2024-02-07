Sumter County reviewing proposal for new Waffle House near The Villages

The Sumter County Planning Department is reviewing a proposal for new Waffle House near The Villages.

The famous all-day breakfast restaurant would be located near BJ’s Wholesale Club in the Lady Lake portion of Sumter County.

Waffle House was founded in 1955 in Georgia. There are now more than 1,900 Waffle Houses in 25 states in the United States. The bulk of the locations are in the Midwest and especially the south, where the chain is a regional cultural icon. The menu consists mainly of southern breakfast food.

The nearest Waffle House is located off State Road 44 in Wildwood.