Man with illicit pills arrested after leaving local arcade

By Staff Report
Robert Allen Rich

A man with illicit pills was arrested after leaving a local arcade.

Robert Allen Rich, 36, was found in the wee hours Thursday morning lying on the ground behind Bealls on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He said he’d left the nearby Good Time Arcade and “did not remember” how he wound up behind Bealls. He lives in the Parker at East Village apartments, which are near both Bealls and the arcade.

He was found to be in possession of xanax, for which he did not have a prescription. He has prior arrests for drug-related offenses and is currently on probation.

He was arrested on charges of loitering and drug possession. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center, due to the probation violation.

