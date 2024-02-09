Dead couple facing $48,000 fine for junk car in driveway in The Villages

A dead couple is now facing a $48,000 fine for a junk car left behind in their driveway in The Villages.

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors discussed the ongoing problem of the inoperable vehicle during their meeting Friday morning at Savannah Center.

The home is located at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo.

The home was purchased for $95,300 in 1998 by John and Helen Fuller. They are deceased. The property, which falls under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Renewal, continues to run up $50 daily fines for the car, that is obviously inoperable and hasn’t been moved in years.

Supervisor Dennis Richards noted the “property looks good,” as the District is currently maintaining it – other than the junk car in the driveway.

The board is hoping to recover at least a portion of the fine at the time the property changes hands. A lien has been placed on the home.