59.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 10, 2024
type here...

Dead couple facing $48,000 fine for junk car in driveway in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A dead couple is now facing a $48,000 fine for a junk car left behind in their driveway in The Villages.

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors discussed the ongoing problem of the inoperable vehicle during their meeting Friday morning at Savannah Center.

The home is located at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo.

The home was purchased for $95,300 in 1998 by John and Helen Fuller. They are deceased. The property, which falls under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Renewal, continues to run up $50 daily fines for the car, that is obviously inoperable and hasn’t been moved in years.

A junk car remains in the driveway at this home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo.
A junk car remains in the driveway at this home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo.

Supervisor Dennis Richards noted the “property looks good,” as the District is currently maintaining it – other than the junk car in the driveway.

The board is hoping to recover at least a portion of the fine at the time the property changes hands. A lien has been placed on the home.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

‘Deadly Cordoba’ an accident waiting to happen

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident warns that the Cordoba Postal Station is an accident waiting to happen.

Outsiders are visiting hot tub in The Villages at night

A Village of Country Club Hills resident warns that outsiders are enjoying the hot tub at the Southside Recreation Center. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Three good reasons for checking IDs at the swimming pools

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers three good reasons for checking IDs at the swimming pools.

Standing up for Karen who wouldn’t move at Olive Garden

A Village of Collier resident, who has been asked to move many times, stands up for the Karen who wouldn’t move at Olive Garden. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s time for Congressman Webster to put on his big boy pants

A resident of the Soulliere Villas writes that she is tired of Congressman Daniel Webster’s childish games. She says it’s time for him to put on his big boy pants and govern.

Photos