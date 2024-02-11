Summerfield man jailed in alleged attack that sent girlfriend to ER

A Summerfield man has been jailed in an alleged attack that sent his live-in girlfriend to a local emergency room.

Sean Gall, 25, was booked at the Marion County Jail this past week on warrants charging him with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, battery and other charges.

The woman went to the HCA Florida Emergency Room in Ocala on Feb. 1 after Gall “became extremely angry,” pointed a gun at her and then attacked her, according to an arrest warrant from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Gall, who was arrested in a 2017 convenience store robbery, pushed her to the ground, got on top of her and strangled her. He took away her phone and threw it into the woods

Gall left the scene and the woman was able to contact her aunt, who took her to the emergency room.

Gall was being held at the jail at $31,000 bond.