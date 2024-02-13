Eileen B. Campbell

February 7, 1928 – February 8, 2024

Surrounded by her loved ones, Eileen Campbell, 96, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2024, in Summerfield, Florida. She was born on February 7, 1928, in Saberton, West Virginia, to the late Isaac and Georgia Hoskins. Most of her life was spent in Northern Ohio, before moving to North Carolina and Florida later in life.

Eileen is survived by her daughter, Susan McHenry, of Summerfield, Florida, son Daniel, of South Carolina, grandchildren, Aimee Holmes (Carl) and Justin Campbell, and great grandchildren, Alexander and Andrew Atwell. She is also survived by two brothers, Kenneth Hoskins (Cora), and Terry Hoskins (Glenda).

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Campbell, son, David Campbell, grandson, Benjamin Marsh, and two siblings, June Minor and Richard Hoskins.

Mrs. Campbell will be sorely missed by those of us who knew and loved her. There are no services planned at the current time.