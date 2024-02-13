64.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
type here...

Highly intoxicated man arrested after found drinking beer at library

By Staff Report
Todd Ferdinand McClendon
Todd Ferdinand McClendon

A highly intoxicated man was arrested after he was found drinking beer at a local library.

Todd Ferdinand McClendon, 50, of Summerfield, was spotted in the wee hours Tuesday morning sitting on the steps of the Lady Lake Public Library, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He had an open 24-ounce can of Natural Ice Beer. He appeared to be “highly intoxicated,” was slurring his words and stumbling. He refused to leave the library property. He had previously been banned from the library.

He was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Junk car is one of many problems with abandoned home

A Village of Palo Alto resident says the junk car in the driveway is the tip of the iceberg at a an abandoned home in The Villages.

Growth is out of control in The Villages

An Ocala resident comments that growth is out of control in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Community Watch doesn’t even notice abandoned home

A Village of Belvedere resident would like to know why Community Watch drives right by an abandoned home in her neighborhood and does not report it.

I applaud Kim Ruppert!

A Villa Berea resident has praise for Kim Ruppert who was accused of being a “troll” for reporting her neighbor’s refusal to pick up pet waste.

Who was the real Karen at Olive Garden?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester offers his opinion on the Karen situation at the Olive Garden in The Villages.

Photos