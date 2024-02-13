Highly intoxicated man arrested after found drinking beer at library

A highly intoxicated man was arrested after he was found drinking beer at a local library.

Todd Ferdinand McClendon, 50, of Summerfield, was spotted in the wee hours Tuesday morning sitting on the steps of the Lady Lake Public Library, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He had an open 24-ounce can of Natural Ice Beer. He appeared to be “highly intoxicated,” was slurring his words and stumbling. He refused to leave the library property. He had previously been banned from the library.

He was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.