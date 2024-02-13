Sumter commissioners show no mercy for internet cafe who missed deadline

Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night refused to grant a reprieve to the manager of an internet cafe who missed a November permit renewal deadline.

Senior Center of Lady Lake internet cafe has been operating without a permit since its expiration and manager Kay Patel made an emotional plea to allow the business to continue.

No violations have been reported at the Senior Center since the county passed an ordinance regulating the cafes two years ago.

The cafe was in business before the ordinance, but would not qualify as a new business because it is within 1,000 feet of homes. It could relocate and then apply for a new permit.

The county does not send advance notices to internet cafes that their permits are expiring soon.

Commissioners are expected to discuss possible changes to the ordinance at a workshop meeting next week.

“We just want to be a law-abiding business,” said Patel, adding that the cafe has complied with all county ordinances and regulations.

Commissioner Jeffrey Bogue said the business should be given another chance.

“I’m not a fan of internet cafes,” he said. “But we should consider a six-month extension for relocation.”

County Chairman Craig Estep said it would be a “slippery slope” to allow an exception in this case that could cause problems in the future.

Bogue responded, “It is a slippery slope, but sometimes we have to pull out our ice pick and dig in.”

He did not make a motion and other commissioners agreed with Estep.

“We need to hold our businesses to a high standard and make sure they follow our policies and ordinances,” said Commissioner Don Wiley.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said the county has been very consistent in dealing with the internet cafes.

The county has revoked the operating permits of Fun Times Arcade, Tropical Treasures and Winner’s World.

Gold Rush Arcade of Lake Panasoffkee passed inspection in early January, but was reported closed on Jan. 26.

No violations were found during January inspections at Good Times Arcade, Coconuts, Il Villagio, Players Place and Senior Social Center, all of Lady Lake. Tech Center/Dreamer’s of Bushnell and VIP Zone/Dreamer’s of Lake Panasoffkee also had no violations.