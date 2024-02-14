61.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
type here...

Adult son arrested after throwing pillow in mother’s face in The Villages

By Staff Report
Thomas Milcznski
Thomas Milcznski

An adult son was arrested after throwing a pillow in his mother’s face at their home in The Villages.

Deputies were called on Super Bowl Sunday to the home in the Village of Winifred where 43-year-old Thomas Leopold Milcznski lives with his parents, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Milcznski, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, became “irate” when his mother would not give him money to buy marijuana, the report said. He began throwing pillows at her and one of them hit her in the face. Milcznski’s father witnessed the altercation.

Milcznski fled the home prior to the arrival of law enforcement. He returned a few hours later and was arrested on a felony charge of  battery on a person over the age of 65. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Leaving a troll sign was very immature

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chides the “immature” resident who left a troll sign in his neighbor’s yard.

Troll complained about birds in flower beds

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident warns that anonymous complaints can be a double-edged sword.

We need to find a middle ground when it comes to anonymous complaints

A Village of Marsh Bend resident hopes a middle ground can be found when it comes to anonymous complaints.

Junk car is one of many problems with abandoned home

A Village of Palo Alto resident says the junk car in the driveway is the tip of the iceberg at an abandoned home in The Villages.

Growth is out of control in The Villages

An Ocala resident comments that growth is out of control in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos