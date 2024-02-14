Adult son arrested after throwing pillow in mother’s face in The Villages

An adult son was arrested after throwing a pillow in his mother’s face at their home in The Villages.

Deputies were called on Super Bowl Sunday to the home in the Village of Winifred where 43-year-old Thomas Leopold Milcznski lives with his parents, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Milcznski, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, became “irate” when his mother would not give him money to buy marijuana, the report said. He began throwing pillows at her and one of them hit her in the face. Milcznski’s father witnessed the altercation.

Milcznski fled the home prior to the arrival of law enforcement. He returned a few hours later and was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.