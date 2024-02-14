Husband arrested after allegedly pulling ‘clump’ of hair from wife’s head

An intoxicated man was arrested after allegedly pulling a “clump” of hair from his wife’s head.

Officers responded late Tuesday night to the home of 66-year-old Gregory Elliot Baldridge on Powell Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. They found that Baldridge was “very intoxicated and could barely speak or answer questions.”

His wife said that Baldridge, who weighs 230 pounds, had “snatched” her by her shirt. She fell to the carpet and her shirt was “slightly ripped.” He “drug her to the living room by her hair and placed her in between the coffee table and the couch,” the report said. He got on top of her and “began to verbally abuse her and pull her hair.” She reached for a metal cup and used it to “slam him in the head.” She momentarily broke free, but he “grabbed her by her hair and her throat and began pulling her hair out.”

She broke free again and called law enforcement.

Officers found “a clump of human hair” on the floor. It matched the wife’s hair.

Baldridge claimed he had gone to bed and was trying to sleep when his wife became “combative.”

Baldridge was arrested on a charge of domestic battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.