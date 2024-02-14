Leaving a troll sign was very immature

To the Editor:

I’d like to understand why the offending Villager was not identified in the Villages-News.com article but Ms. Ruppert, who was very courageous, was OK with her being identified in the article? What the neighbor was presumably doing is inexcusable and should be held accountable for their actions. And leaving a Troll sign is equally as immature. I’d like to understand what the community is doing about offenders such as this given that the behavior is unacceptable and needs to be addressed.

Christopher Mello

Village of St. Catherine