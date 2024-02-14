66.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Leaving a troll sign was very immature

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’d like to understand why the offending Villager was not identified in the Villages-News.com article but Ms. Ruppert, who was very courageous, was OK with her being identified in the article?  What the neighbor was presumably doing is inexcusable and should be held accountable for their actions.  And leaving a Troll sign is equally as immature. I’d like to understand what the community is doing about offenders such as this given that the behavior is unacceptable and needs to be addressed.

Christopher Mello
Village of St. Catherine

 

