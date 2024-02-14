We need to find a middle ground when it comes to anonymous complaints

To the Editor:

Regarding the request to return to the acceptance of anonymous complaints in CDD 12, I believe that there is a middle ground that can be reached.

Complainants should be mandated to provide proof of residence in the village of which they are making the complaint, but the CDD should keep that information confidential, and not provide it to the offending property owner.

This would guard against frivolous complaints made by “trolls,” while also shielding the identity of concerned neighbors, who make legitimate complaints.

Lou Liberati

Village of Marsh Bend