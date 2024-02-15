Enjoy food and fun this Saturday at Wildwood Community Center

The Evening Rotary Club of The Villages and Wildwood Parks & Recreation will host a day full of food and fun for area residents from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Wildwood Community Center.

Admission is free and children will love sliding down the giant Dinosaur and jumping in the Tropical Ball Tent. Older children will enjoy trying the ax throw and basketball hoops. The Giant Jenga and putting green and many other fun activities are sure to be fun for everyone.

“We have Goofy roaming the grounds to meet little ones and get a selfie. There are so many fun things planned,” stated Festival Chair Julie Schmied.

Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf, will cut the ribbon at 10 a.m. and a Kids Costume Parade will follow through the 80 vendors past the Touch a Truck exhibit, a kids favorite.

There will be an opportunity to try twirling and karate. At 12:30 p.m. Rotarians are hoping to present the World’s Largest Tupperware Party with Dee Shubert, The Crazy Tupperware Lady.

“These Rotarians do a lot of work in the surrounding communities and I just want to help them raise money for their local projects. It’ll be fun and we hope to break a record. I will bring some excitement and freebies for the party,” said Shubert.

The Wildwood Police Department will be fitting attendees with free bicycle helmets. Your Humane Society will have a station to Adopt a Pet and much more.

For schedule and more details go to www.RotaryVillagesEvening.com.