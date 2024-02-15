Massey Services names new regional manager for The Villages

Massey Services, a leader in the pest management and landscape industries, recently announced Mike Swanson as the new regional manager for The Villages.

Swanson has been with Massey Services since 1987. He has served in several leadership roles within the company, including in many of the Florida regions. Prior to his new role, he served as Regional Manager of the North Central Florida region since 2012.

“Mike has done an excellent job providing leadership to his team and demonstrating his commitment to total customer satisfaction,” said Massey Services’ Executive Vice President and COO Ed Dougherty. “His management will be a key component to our continued success in The Villages and his decades of experience will strengthen the talents of our team, providing the highest level of care to the community.”

Massey Services has been providing services to customers in The Villages for more than 30 years. The company provides the pre-construction termite protection to the majority of new homes built in the market, while also offering pest prevention, landscape and irrigation services and post-construction termite protection to homeowners upon moving into their new home. The company has nine service centers in The Villages and more than 150 team members.