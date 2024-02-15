72.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 15, 2024
type here...

Massey Services names new regional manager for The Villages

By Staff Report
Mike Swanson
Mike Swanson

Massey Services, a leader in the pest management and landscape industries, recently announced Mike Swanson as the new regional manager for The Villages.

Swanson has been with Massey Services since 1987. He has served in several leadership roles within the company, including in many of the Florida regions. Prior to his new role, he served as Regional Manager of the North Central Florida region since 2012.

“Mike has done an excellent job providing leadership to his team and demonstrating his commitment to total customer satisfaction,” said Massey Services’ Executive Vice President and COO Ed Dougherty. “His management will be a key component to our continued success in The Villages and his decades of experience will strengthen the talents of our team, providing the highest level of care to the community.”

Massey Services has been providing services to customers in The Villages for more than 30 years. The company provides the pre-construction termite protection to the majority of new homes built in the market, while also offering pest prevention, landscape and irrigation services and post-construction termite protection to homeowners upon moving into their new home. The company has nine service centers in The Villages and more than 150 team members.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Troll controversy in the Sweetgum Villas

A Village of Del Mar resident is one of many readers weighing in on the troll controversy in the Sweetgum Villas.

Too many details reported about Villager’s arrest for pornography

A Village of Belle Aire resident believes too many details were reported in a Villages-News.com story about a Villager’s arrest for pornography. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Can the party of Lincoln get anymore insane?

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what has happened to the party of Abraham Lincoln.

Leaving a troll sign was very immature

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chides the “immature” resident who left a troll sign in his neighbor’s yard.

Troll complained about birds in flower beds

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident warns that anonymous complaints can be a double-edged sword.

Photos