Thursday, February 15, 2024
Troll controversy in the Sweetgum Villas

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In this case, the woman could have asked the neighbor or told him it was a problem. IF she felt she couldn’t do that because she was afraid of the repercussions then there could be an option in those cases to file an anonymous complaint. This would give people an option when personally affected by a problem to come forward without concern, while still eliminating Trolls.
So, in the end, returning anonymous complaints applications/forms ONLY for people who are “being personally affected by an issue,” while making those who just go around making lists of violations that have nothing to do with them file a complaint, and having to identify themselves seems like a win-win situation.

Gale Bellew
Village of Del Mar

 

