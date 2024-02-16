Joe Biden will be re-elected as MAGA lies unravel

To the Editor:

So many MAGA fans blindly repeat lies of the 2020 election was “stolen.” The fake Dinesh D’Souza documentary “2000 Mules” should have been released as a cartoon fantasy by Disney.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office on Wednesday declared victory against 2020 election conspiracy theorists Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, founders of “True the Vote” and co-creators of the incredibly stupid 2022 Dinesh D’Souza “documentary” 2000 Mules, after the pair admitted in court that they had no actual evidence to back up their fantasies of a cabal of ballot traffickers illegally boosting Joe Biden’s win in Georgia and other swing states, the AP reports.

The news release is on the AP report news web site.

“Once again, True the Vote has proven itself untrustworthy and unable to provide a shred of evidence for a single one of their fairy-tale allegations. Like all the lies about Georgia’s 2020 election, their fabricated claims of ballot harvesting have been repeatedly debunked,” said Raffensperger spokesman Mike Hassinger in a statement after Engelbrecht and Phillips copped to their lies in response to a civil complaint brought by the state Board of Elections wrought by their own false 2021 complaints to Raffensperger’s office. A Fulton County judge had last year ordered the pair to share whatever evidence they had after two years of refusing to do so.

In a the response that surfaced Wednesday, True The Vote’s lawyers in December had “no such documents in its possession, custody, or control,” to support Engelbrecht and Phillips’ repeated complaints of a shadowy conspiracy to stuff ballot boxes and tip the election to Joe Biden. Sounds like the kind of thing people get prosecuted for, making false reports to law enforcement, especially after they admit it in court during a civil proceeding brought in response to those false reports.

POTUS Joe Biden will easily be re-elected in 2024 as the lies of 2020 continue to be uncovered. His successes are overwhelming. Trump is bound for conviction on 91 felonies.

Ralph Bennett

Village of Osceola Hills