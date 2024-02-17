This week, I issued a warning to Floridians about the continuing dangers of fentanyl and how just one pill can kill.

According to the 2022 Florida Medical Examiners’ Drugs in Deceased Persons Annual Report, more than 6,200 people died after using fentanyl in 2022.

The report also shows that for the first time since 2018, the total amount of drug-related deaths decreased in Florida by 3%. However, the danger is far from over. More than 100,000 Americans are still dying every year from drug overdoses, largely due to illicit fentanyl flooding across the U.S. Southwest Border.

The Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 78 million fentanyl-laced fake pills and nearly 12,000 pounds of fentanyl powder in 2023—the most ever seized in a single year! The DEA is also reporting fentanyl seizures in 2024 have already passed more than 41 million deadly doses.

In Florida, we are fighting back with coordinated criminal interdiction efforts, opioid reversal medications—such as naloxone available to Florida first responders—and innovative treatment approaches. My office continues to prosecute drug traffickers and fight in court to force the Biden administration to secure the border.

I encourage anyone struggling with drug addiction to please seek help. You can find resources at DoseOfRealityFL.com to learn how to receive support for addiction, where to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs and more.

Floridians can also visit TreatmentAtlas.org to find local treatment services.

With our combined efforts to arrest and prosecute drug traffickers and continuing to encourage those struggling with drug abuse to seek help, we are building a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.