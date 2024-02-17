Officials offer leniency to Villager in deed compliance case over dead grass

A homeowner cited for dead grass was granted extra time to correct the problem Friday by the Community Development District 8 Board.

A complaint was received Oct. 31 about the dead grass at 1715 Galahad Terrace in the Mangrove Villas, owned by Rosemarie A. Miele.

A Feb. 14 inspection found that dead grass remained a problem at the home.

During a public hearing, Miele told supervisors she fired a contractor who did nothing. Another contractor is working on restoring the grass.

“Due to the weather, he didn’t see any change coming until the end of March,” she said.

If reseeding doesn’t work, Miele said she has arranged to install sod, which can’t be done until April.

Supervisors agreed to give her 45 days to restore the grass instead of the usual 30 days.

Attorney Mark Brionez said any fines she incurs after that could be waived if it appears she is making progress.

Vice Chairman Phil Walker said it’s difficult now to install sod.

“This time of year, you are not going to have any sod put down and guarantee it’s going to grow,” he said.