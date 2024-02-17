‘Vacationing’ S.C. pair nabbed with $25,181 and 265 grams of marijuana

Two South Carolina man who claimed they were vacationing in Florida were nabbed with $25,181 in cash and 265 grams of marijuana when they were stopped for speeding on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The men were traveling in a Dodge Charger with South Carolina license plates at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday when they were caught on radar traveling at 96 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone near Mile Marker 312, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

When the trooper approached the vehicle during a traffic stop, a “strong odor” of marijuana was detected. A marijuana joint was spotted in a Chick-fil-A cup in the center console.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Keyshaun Alfred Muller of West Columbia, S.C. and his passenger was identified as 20-year-old Korey Elijah Muller, also of West Columbia, S.C. The men claimed they were in Florida for a vacation.

A search of the vehicle turned up the marijuana and cash as well as green apple THC chewables, a gun and three cell phones.

Both men were arrested multiple charges. They were booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.