James Hubert Johnson

July 26, 1953 – February 10, 2024

James Hubert Johnson of Lady Lake, Florida, went to be with the Lord in Heaven on February 10th, 2024, in the town of Sanford, Florida.

Jimmy was born in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, on July 26th, 1953. While traveling the world with his family, he attended various schools. He received his diploma from Lee High School in Leesburg, Florida. He married Jacquelyn Eaton Johnson on July 14th, 1979, and took Christ as his Savior the same year. He worked as an Automotive finisher at B&C Body and Paint for 33 years, an owner/operator of Angler’s Outpost Bait and Tackle stores, and a grounds and maintenance supervisor in his latter years.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, R.O. and Audrey Dale Varnum, also Hubert and Charlene Johnson.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jackie, son Brandon and daughter-in-law Lindsey, siblings: Rita Varnum, Carla Varnum, Tim Johnson, Kathy Johnson, Kelly Rorie, and Jamie Johnson, countless nieces and nephews, loved ones, and friends.

Memorials may be made in James Johnson’s name to auduboncenterforbirdsofprey.org and/or Florida Boxer Rescue at flbr.org.

The family of Jimmy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Navin M. Reddy, MD, of UF Health Leesburg Hospital and his Emergency Room team, and HCA Lake Monroe Hospital, their numerous CVICU nurses and doctors, with special thanks to Tuan Nguyenduy, MD.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 24th, at Beyers Funeral Home 1123 W Main Street, Leesburg, Florida 34748, officiated by Ed Nathanson and Brandon Johnson. A reception will follow at The Fruitland Park Gardenia Center 205 W Berckman Street, Fruitland Park, Florida 34731.