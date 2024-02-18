Recreation Department unfairly targeting poker games

To the Editor:

It has been brought to my attention that other than golf, my favorite activity, Poker with the All in Poker family, has come under

fire from Mr. Rohan as he has recently closed poker at Laurel Manor. I also am concerned that this decision is the start of possibly closing other games. All games are completely legal and games involve many veterans and handicap-capped people who are limited to other activities as alternatives. What I want to know is why is Mr. Rohan targeting the poker clubs, there are many other groups such as bunko, pitch, bingo that are also forms of gambling and fun.

Robert Kraus

Village of Del Mar