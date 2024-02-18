53.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 18, 2024
type here...

Recreation Department unfairly targeting poker games

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It has been brought to my attention that other than golf, my favorite activity, Poker with the All in Poker family, has come under
fire from Mr. Rohan as he has recently closed poker at Laurel Manor. I also am concerned that this decision is the start of possibly closing other games. All games are completely legal and games involve many veterans and handicap-capped people who are limited to other activities as alternatives. What I want to know is why is Mr. Rohan targeting the poker clubs, there are many other groups such as bunko, pitch, bingo that are also forms of gambling and fun.

Robert Kraus
Village of Del Mar

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Neighbors rally around Village of DeLuna resident hit with anonymous complaint

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident reports that neighbors rallied around her when she was targeted by an anonymous complaint.

I am 84 and would be glad to challenge Biden mentally and physically

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to Editor, says he’s ready to challenge President Biden, mentally and physically.

Even Trump’s former Cabinet members say they won’t vote for him again

A Village of Amelia resident points out that even former President Trump’s former Cabinet members say they won’t vote for him again.

Why not charge a fee to remain anonymous when making a complaint?

A reader from the Village of Cason Hammock suggests charging for those lodging complaints who want to remain anonymous.

Treat anonymous complaints like red challenge flags in NFL

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Cason Hammock resident offers a fresh idea for the treatment of anonymous complaints.

Photos