Patricia DePew

May 29, 1938 – February 09, 2024

Patricia Esther (Roose) DePew, 85, of Lady Lake, died Friday, February 9 at Bayview Center, Eustis, FL. She was born in Butler, IN, May 29, 1938, daughter of the late Lloyd and Olive (Hankey) Roose.

Pat was born very petite and contracted polio at an early age. She learned to survive in a world of many challenges. She cherished the letters her father sent to her and Linda while he was serving in World War II. His words of love and nurturing can still be read today. Pat worked hard at Universal tool and Stamping, proving dynamite does come in small packages. This tenacity carried her as she buried her husband and son. Pat rose above it all, accepting Christ as her Savior and is now more than a conqueror in Christ Jesus. Pat’s life is a true testimony that God’s grace does sustain- “even me”.

Pat’s final years were spent with her sister Kathy, Bob and nephew Bobby, who cared for her deeply. They did everything to ensure that Pat had all she needed.

Her survivors include two sons, Lloyd DePew of Butler, IN, John DePew of Carlisle, IN, a brother, Bill Roose of Zolfo Springs, FL, a sister, Kathy (Bob) Lehner of Lady Lake, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, with twins coming in March, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Eugene DePew, son, Charles DePew, jr. and sister, Linda G. Haverstock.

Pat joined the ‘Great Cloud” of witnesses and is now cheering us on to finish our race, looking to Jesus, the Author and finisher of our faith. Hebrews 12:1-2.

Services will be private.