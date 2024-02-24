Work to begin Monday on drainage-plagued tennis courts at rec center

Work is scheduled to begin on the Burnsed Recreation Center tennis courts on Monday, Feb. 26. They are expected to remain closed through mid-March.

It is part of a more than $1 million project to fix drainage problems at the courts at Burnsed as well the Rohan Recreation Center and the Eisenhower Recreation Center. The drainage repairs are being funded with amenity money overseen by the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

In 2022, it was discovered that excessive high ground water under the Burnsed Recreation Center tennis courts and the Rohan Recreation Center tennis, platform tennis and pickleball courts was causing erosion and cracking of the asphalt courts. A geotechnical investigation was completed to confirm the issue and engineering construction plans were developed and provided by Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. for the installation of underdrain systems at both locations followed by rehabilitation of the asphalt court. The engineer’s opinion of probable construction costs for the Burnsed Tennis Courts was $241,200 and the engineer’s opinion of probable construction costs for the Rohan Sports Courts was $504,300. The installation of the new underdrain systems will be connected to the existing drainage system with a purpose of improving the overall drainage conditions.

In July 2023, a subsequent issue was discovered at the Eisenhower Recreation Center platform tennis courts where there was significant cracking of the asphalt court surfaces. The engineer’s opinion of probable construction costs for the Eisenhower platform tennis courts rehabilitation was in excess of $300,000. The Eisenhower platform tennis courts remain closed.