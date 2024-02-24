60.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 24, 2024
type here...

Work to begin Monday on drainage-plagued tennis courts at rec center

By Staff Report

Work is scheduled to begin on the Burnsed Recreation Center tennis courts on Monday, Feb. 26. They are expected to remain closed through mid-March.

It is part of a more than $1 million project to fix drainage problems at the courts at Burnsed as well the Rohan Recreation Center and the Eisenhower Recreation Center. The drainage repairs are being funded with amenity money overseen by the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

The pickleball and tennis courts are being resurfaced at Burnsed Rereation Center
The tennis courts at Burnsed Recreation Center have been plagued with drainage problems.

In 2022, it was discovered that excessive high ground water under the Burnsed Recreation Center tennis courts and the Rohan Recreation Center tennis, platform tennis and pickleball courts was causing erosion and cracking of the asphalt courts. A geotechnical investigation was completed to confirm the issue and engineering construction plans were developed and provided by Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. for the installation of underdrain systems at both locations followed by rehabilitation of the asphalt court. The engineer’s opinion of probable construction costs for the Burnsed Tennis Courts was $241,200 and the engineer’s opinion of probable construction costs for the Rohan Sports Courts was $504,300. The installation of the new underdrain systems will be connected to the existing drainage system with a purpose of improving the overall drainage conditions.

The platform tennis courts remain closed at Eisenhower Recreation Center
The platform tennis courts remain closed at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

In July 2023, a subsequent issue was discovered at the Eisenhower Recreation Center platform tennis courts where there was significant cracking of the asphalt court surfaces. The engineer’s opinion of probable construction costs for the Eisenhower platform tennis courts rehabilitation was in excess of $300,000. The Eisenhower platform tennis courts remain closed.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We should not vote for anyone spreading Russian propaganda

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana woman contends we should not vote for anyone for re-election that has knowingly spread Russian propaganda in the halls of our government.

Please reconsider closing down Texas Hold’ em poker games

A Village of Marsh Bend resident is hoping officials in The Villages will reconsider its decision to shut down Texas Hold’em games.

Ralph is embarrassing himself in rants about Trump

A Village of Piedmont resident fears that frequent letter writer Ralph Bennett is embarrassing himself in his rants about former President Trump.

Shocked to see bumper sticker at Lake Sumter Landing

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident writes that he was shocked to see a bumper sticker at Lake Sumter Landing.

Don’t take poker away from residents who need it most

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is pleading with officials in The Villages to restore the poker games that mean so much to residents.

Photos