Swarm of bees forces closure of dog park in Wildwood

Wildwood officials are advising the public that the dog park on Huey Street within Millennium Park has been temporarily closed to ensure the safety of visitors while a swarm of bees is investigated.

City staff received numerous calls Wednesday from citizens concerned about a sudden influx of bees at the park. Upon arrival, staff found an apparent swarm in a tree within the off-leash area. While no stings were reported, officials closed the park as a precautionary measure.

“We are working with a local beekeeper to identify the exact species and determine if relocation is an appropriate option,” said Interim Parks and Recreation Director Jason Wheeler. “We understand the dog park closure is an inconvenience to its regular users and appreciate their patience while we consult with experts on this matter.”

The dog park will reopen as soon as the issue is resolved.