Geraldine Mary Gronow, of The Villages, passed away February 27, 2924, at the age of 93.

Geraldine was born and raised in Chicago and moved to Florida. She had a difficult battle with cancer and is finally at rest.

She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and Hubert Rancour, and Her husband, Leo Gronow.

She is survived by her children, Richard and David Gronow; grandchildren Casey, Nicholas, Sarah and Katlyn; and great grandchildren Max, Ayden, Nolan and Sadie.

Geraldine loved reading, sewing, bowling and riding her bike.

No services will take place at this time, but we do appreciate your love and support during this difficult time.