Friday, March 1, 2024
By Staff Report
John Frank Wise III
March 24, 1943 – February 20, 2024

John Frank Wise III passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. He was born March 24, 1943, in Wayne, Pennsylvania to Rose and John Frank Wise Jr.

John graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Liberal Arts. John was a member of ROTC and the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He proudly served in the Army with active duty in Vietnam. He was a 2nd Lieutenant and was an Artillery officer stationed with the 2nd Marine division. He completed his Master of Business Administration at Temple University. He was a CPA, practicing for many years between New York and Miami.

John’s 32-year career as the Chief Financial Officer of The Villages, was his passion and his proudest achievement. He was a founding director of Citizens First Bank of The Villages since 1991.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents, and his sister Carole Kulesa. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Duff Wise, Son, Scott Arthur Wise and Daughter in Law Suzanne Wise of Alachua, Florida, and two grandchildren: Bradley A. Wise and Audrey K. Wise, and son, Harrison Duff Wise of Ocala, Florida.

John had many interests including the Crane Hill Farm of Ocala he and his wife, Connie built. He loved horses and horse sports, especially Polo. He traveled extensively. He sincerely enjoyed boating, classic automobiles, and sports. John will be missed deeply by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following:

The Villages Charter School, Inc., c/o Gina Ritch.

2210 Dr. Randy McDaniel Way, Middleton, Florida 34762

EIN: 59-3597803.

