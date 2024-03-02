Lawrence Bernstein

March 11, 1934 – February 26, 2024

Lawrence Bernstein, 89, Wildwood, Florida passed away on February 26, 2024 at U.F. Health Leesburg Hospital in Leesburg, Florida. Larry was born on March 11, 1934 in Queens, New York to his parents Benjamin Bernstein and Dorothy (Cohen) Bernstein.

He and his wife Arlene moved to Summerfield, Florida 33 years ago from West Bloomfield, Michigan and moved 2 years ago to Wildwood, Florida. Larry was a Field Engineer for Unisys and travelled around the world working to repair high level Department of Defense and NASA computer systems. He was of the Jewish faith. He was a very proud veteran who served in both the U.S Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. Larry was a member of the American Legion of Lady Lake, Florida. He was a former member of the Moose Lodge. Larry’s hobbies that he enjoyed were building computers, televisions and stereo systems. He loved to watch classic films and he was a world traveler. After retirement, Larry worked part-time at Disney World in Orlando, Florida and was active in weightlifting and water sports.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 66 years: Arlene Bernstein of Wildwood, FL; two sons: Carl Bernstein of Summerfield, FL and Mark Bernstein and his wife Elizabeth of Collegeville, PA; a brother: Frederick Bernstein of Ocala, FL; two loving grandchildren: Monica Bernstein and Laura Bernstein and several loving nieces and nephews.