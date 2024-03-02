William Raymond Merron

November 29, 1945 – February 26, 2024

William (Bill) R. Merron, 78, of The Villages, Fla., passed away suddenly on February 26, 2024. Bill was born on 11/29/1945 in Rochester, NY.

Bill retired from Eastman Kodak after 30 years of service. Together with his wife, Marie, they created a rich (in heart) life together, filled with much love and many unforgettable memories.

He was predeceased by parents, Ray and Mary Elizabeth Merron; sister, Mary Lou (Bill) Schwartz; brother-in-law, Bill Heap; nephews: Bob Heap and Jeremy Dries.

Survived by his loving wife and best friend of 48 years, Marie; daughter, Melissa (Salvatore) Urso; grandsons: Enzo & Gianni; sister, Katherine Heap; sister-in-law, Susan (Lon) Smith; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends near and far.

The funeral will be a private ceremony with only close family members present.

If you wish, Memorial donations may be made to Golisano’s Children’s Hospital or the Humane Society.