Wisconsin snowbird arrested after golf cart crash traumatically injures passenger

A Wisconsin snowbird was arrested after a golf cart crash traumatically injured one of her passengers.

Julianne Marie Janny, 60, who was identified by her Wisconsin driver’s license, had been driving a golf cart at about 9 p.m. Saturday when she took “a left hand curve too fast” near the intersection of Morse Boulevard and Colony Boulevard, near the Colony Cottage Recreation Center, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The golf cart overturned and landed on its right side.

Two passengers traveling with Janny were injured, including one who was transported by The Villages Public Safety Department to Ocala Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Janny had a “heavy odor of an alcoholic beverage,” the report said. Her speech was slurred and she had “noticeable balance issues.”

She performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .210 and .193 blood alcohol content.

Janny, who with her husband this past August purchased a home in the Village of Lake Denham in the Leesburg section of The Villages, was transported to UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. After she was medically cleared, she was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on two counts of driving under the influence with injury to a person. She was released after posting $4,000 bond.