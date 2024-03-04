Pair nabbed with $942 in stolen merchandise at Walmart

Two women were nabbed with $942 in stolen merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Cailee Crawford, 21, and Payton Destiny Stumpf, 23, both of Ocala, entered the store at about 10 p.m. Sunday and headed for the toy aisle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They removed merchandise from the shelves and put the items in blue tote bags before heading for the exit. The incident was captured on the store’s video surveillance system.

Both women were arrested on charges of felony theft. They were booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where bond for each was set at $1,000.