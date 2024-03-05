76.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Villager retired from Chicago police force arrested on DUI charge

By Staff Report

A Villager retired from the Chicago Police Department has been arrested on a drunk driving charge.

Mark Anthony Borski, 62, of the Village of McClure, was riding a motorcycle at about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 28 when he “dropped” the bike while stopped near Steve’s Package and Lounge in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. EMS personnel and law enforcement responded to the scene.

An officer “immediately detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Borski. He refused to provide a breath sample and refused to participate in field sobriety exercises.

Borski showed the officer a retired police badge and asked if there was “any way” he could be let go. After he was taken into custody, Borski scolded the arresting officer and said that he “never did this to another officer,” the report said.

Borski was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond. A mugshot for Borski was not released due to his prior law enforcement service.

