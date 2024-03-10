David L. Reed

August 3, 1939 – March 4, 2024

David L. ‘Dave’ Reed, 84 years old of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 4th, 2024, surrounded by family.

He was born August 3, 1939, in Bridgeport Connecticut. He served in the US Navy as a Radar Specialist. He lived and raised his family in Westford Mass.

He had a long career in the computer industry starting with Honeywell and ending at Compugraphic Corp. He then went on to start a limousine service business, Empire Coach before retiring to The Villages, Florida.

He was an avid golfer, he was proud of his volunteer position as a tax aide for AARP tax service and was active in Rotary including the Aquaponics unit with the Boys & Girls clubs and tirelessly worked to make the annual fundraiser Chili Cook-off a success.

He is proceeded in death by David M. and Margaret Reed, his parents. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda Reed of the Villages, 4 Daughters (and their spouses), 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

A private cremation for family followed by a private memorial ceremony to follow in New England.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations in Memorial to CornerstoneHospice.org where he was made comfortable by the caretakers there.