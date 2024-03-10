62.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Jeanette E. Morris

By Staff Report

June 25, 1959 – February 25, 2024

Jeanette E. Morris, 64, passed away February 25, 2024 in Lady Lake, Florida. She was born to the late Donald and Wanda Hughes Morris on June 25, 1959 in Miami, Florida.

Jeannette was co-owner of Uncle Donald’s Farm in Lady Lake, Florida. She was a Lifelong member of American Dairy Goat Association; Livestock Manager at Lake County Fair for sheep shows for several years and a 4H member, Leader and supporter for numerous years.

A Celebration of Life for Jeanette will be held at a later date.

