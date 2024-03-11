More housing developments coming to County Road 462 corridor

Three more Wildwood development projects are slated for the County Road 462 corridor, including one east and two west of U.S. 301.

Commissioners Monday approved plats for 215 single-family lots in the first two phases of the giant Twisted Oaks project and for the 160-unit Tillman Villas.

They heard the first reading of proposed ordinances to allow an assisted living center north of the curve on CR 462, which likely will be voted on later this month.

Twisted Oaks, west of the U.S. 301 railroad bridge and south of CR 462, will be one of Wildwood’s largest residential projects, second only to the Villages of Southern Oaks

Up to 1,210 homes are planned on about 400 acres along with up to 165,000 square feet of commercial and industrial space. CR 462 will be rerouted south, eliminating the one-block jog across U.S. 301, and a traffic circle is planned west of the highway.

Plans call for 735 single-family homes, 248 town homes and 277 multi-family units.

The Twisted Oaks Community Development District will maintain open space, storm water drainage areas, landscaping and other amenities. D.R. Horton Inc. holds a mortgage on the land.

Tillman Villas, planned about a quarter mile south of CR 462 along County Road 209, will share amenities with the adjacent Tillman Oaks subdivision, featuring a playground, two dog parks and a recreation area. Tillman Oaks is expected to have 203 homes.

Villas will be built as attached single-family housing in clusters of four and six units.

Comprehensive plan amendments and rezoning were approved last fall for Tillman Villas and Tillman Oaks.

Commissioners also heard the first reading of a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning for an assisted living center north of the CR 462 curve. The amendment would change the future land use to public facilities and the rezoning would become institutional.

The proposed project by Lien Nails LLC would authorize up to four units per acre on nearly 10 acres.