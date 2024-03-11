Patricia Rae McDonald

December 24, 1938 – March 03, 2024

Patricia Rae McDonald (Pat) passed away on March 3, 2024 in The Villages, Florida at the age of 85.

Pat was born in Wellsburg, WV. on December 24, 1938 to parents John and Helen (Clemons) Treiber. Preceded in death by her husband Jack, her parents, and her sister Elsie Cook and her husband Ray Cook.

Patricia left behind her adoring son Michael Andrew McDonald (Heidi) who loved and cared for her and Jack until the end. Also surviving are her sons Wesley (Kim), Brian, and niece Michelle; grandchildren Scott (Lisa), Taylor (Garrett) Hume, Ian (Allie), Ryan (Nate), Abbey, Garrett (Bekah), Rachael, and Thomas; and great-grandchildren Eloise and Lennon; sister, Renee (Charles); and brothers-in-law Wayne Van Dyke and Tom Zurbuch.

Pat graduated from Wellsburg High School in 1956. She attended Graceland University in Lamoni, IA. Returning to Wellsburg, Pat worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Dean of College of Steubenville in Steubenville, OH. In 1958, Pat married her high school sweetheart, John (Jack) McDonald. Pat then moved to Elkins, WV with Jack and became the Administrative Assistant to the Dean of students at Davis & Elkins College, this allowed Jack to finish his schooling.

In 1960 Pat and Jack moved to Brooklyn Park, MD. Pat was a stay-at-home mother to sons Wesley and Brian. They then moved to Morgantown, WV and then Towson, MD. In 1976, Pat returned to work and became a highly sought after Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Natural and Mathematical Sciences at Towson University (who ultimately became the President of the University) Pat was on the cutting edge of technology at Towson University as she was the first Administrative Assistant in the school to learn how to use a computer. Pat took pride in her work/home management, so much so that she would often work through lunch in order to make it home in time to attend her children’s sporting or school events. Pat was a wonderful supporter of her children’ and grandchildren’ school and sports activities. Pat retired in 2000 after working with seven deans over the course of her career.

Pat was an avid reader and always happy with a good book. Pat also loved to bake and cook, even in the end Pat was making sweets for her family as well as the hospice workers and neighbors. Knowing others enjoyed her food gave Pat great joy. What Pat loved most though was helping raise her grandchildren. Whether they were local or in another state, Pat was always there when her children and grandchildren needed her. Pat also enjoyed cycling and walking. She and Jack spent many summers cycling on trails across the U.S. and Canada.