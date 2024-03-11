68.2 F
The Villages
Monday, March 11, 2024
Volvo driver wanted on Pinellas County warrant arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Marc Metelus

A man driving a Volvo who was wanted on a Pinellas County warrant was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood.

Marc Antoine Metelus, 31, of Wildwood, was at the wheel of a blue Volvo sport utility vehicle, shortly before midnight on Sunday northbound on U.S. 301 when he was pulled over because the vehicle did not have a valid registration on file, according to Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, an officer discovered that Metelus was wanted on a Pinellas County charging with him with failure to appear. The officer also discovered that Metelus has a suspended license.

He was arrested on a charge of suspended license and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was held without bond as Pinellas County put a hold on his custody.

