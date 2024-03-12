Jack K. Peters

January 21, 1941 – March 5, 2024

Jack K. Peters, 83 of Lady Lake, FL passed away on March 5, 2024. Jack was born in Uniontown, PA on January 21, 1941 to Charles and Bess Peters.

Jack was a unique individual with a very smart mind. He was a programmer in the very early days of programming. In the words of his first supervisor and lifelong friend from Wheeling Steel, ‘He could do some really big things with a very small computer.’ He worked at RCA Advanced Technology Labs for most of his career starting with wire wrap to create memory to administering large VMS systems. He remained in the IT field until retirement.

He loved cars, technology, games of all sorts, music particularly classical, traveling and a ‘deal!’. He was an avid reader of a wealth of topics and loved to share the information he learned. Jack and Karen traveled all over the world before and after his retirement. They were active members of the Twentieth Century Wagontrainers (TCW) FMCA club. Jack was the newsletter publisher for many years and created newsletters full of pictures of the club’s events and travels which were greatly enjoyed by the members.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen S Peters, his sister Barbara Wessels of Naples, FL, his brother, Thomas Peters (Maureen) of Cinnaminson, NJ, his children, Casey Bradshaw (Joe) and Jack K Peters, Jr, his grandsons, Charles Peters and Will Bradshaw, and his nieces and nephew, Carol Coleman (Jeff), Matthew Brandt (Anne) and Nancy Smith (David Wood).