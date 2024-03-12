Kathryn Jean Kelley

January 9, 1953 – March 7, 2024

Kathryn Kelley, 71, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Mount Vernon, Illinois passed away peacefully at 2:10 am March 7, 2024. She was born January 9, 1953 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Beverly and the late Stanley Lewman. Kathy married David Kelley on July 29, 1973 at the Methodist Church in Champaign, Illinois. They were blessed with nearly 51 years of marriage.

In addition to her beloved husband and mother, Kathy is survived her children, Kevin Kelley and wife, Carolyn of Conway, South Carolina and Jody Wood and husband, Tripper of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandchildren, Paradise Kelley, Majesty Kelley, Wilderness Kelley, TJ Wood, Harrison Wood, Brecken Wood, and Sloane Wood; siblings, David Lewman and wife, Donna, Robin Antonsen and husband, Christopher, and Kris Lewman; and nephews, Tristan and Toby.

Kathy graduated with her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois and later earned her MBA at Washington University in Saint Louis, Missouri. She served as the office manager at her husband’s office for many years. She mentored high school girls that came to the office, teaching them many medical office skills. Additionally, she managed over 20 offices at the hospital in Marion, Illinois. She was the President of Doctors Wives Auxiliary of Illinois and was a member of the Mount Vernon School Board. You can find her name on a stone placed at the K-3 building in Mount Vernon. Kathy was proud of have started the children’s program at the Mitchell Museum. She was a member of the First Methodist Church in Mount Vernon before she and David moved to The Villages in 2014. She had many great accomplishments throughout her life. Kathy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be deeply missed on Earth until she is reunited with her loved ones in Heaven.

A Greeting of Family and Friends will be held Saturday, April 6, 2024 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Hughey Funeral Home in Mount Vernon. A Memorial Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Reverend Victor Long officiating. Inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Mount Vernon at a later date.