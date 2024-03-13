56.2 F
Robert Wade Hale

By Staff Report
Robert Wade Hale, 94, of Summerfield, passed away March 6, 2024. He was born in 1929 on a family farm in KY. He grew up driving a wagon, running barefoot through the bluegrass, and being a hero to his younger siblings.

At 18, he married his childhood love and got a job on the N&W railroad. He taught himself to work on cars, construction, electric, plumbing, etc. He built his own house and opened a garage. He later got a U.A.W. job at Ford Motor Co. He retired due to injury and moved to Summerfield in 1970. He built homes and worked in construction, well into his 70s. He was well-known as a kind, gentle, happy, loving man. He had a high moral code, but he never judged anybody. He cooked for 20-30 people every holiday and birthday, but he was especially known for his biscuits and gravy, and his pumpkin pies.

Bob was healthy and sharp all his days. He fell in his kitchen, broke two neck vertebrae, and fought for 47 days before suddenly succumbing to complications. Bob had enormous strength, of body and of faith, and he knew no fear. He was an absolute hero to his family and countless others he helped, and he will be sorely, sorely missed. Bob will be buried in the family cemetery on a hilltop in KY, beside his wife, Mollie Hale. He is survived by his sister, Norma Jean Latham, his five children, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Viewing is Wednesday, 3-13-24 at 6:00-8:00pm at Ocala Funeral and Cremation Care, 720 S. Pine Ave.

