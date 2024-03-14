Arnold Murrell Willis

May 23, 1926 – March 04, 2024

Arnold belonged to the “Greatest Generation” which was known as those that lived through the great depression, World War II, and widely known as driven, patriotic, and a team player.

Born at home on Miller Avenue in South Akron, he grew up during the Depression on Paris Avenue, went through the Akron Public School system and attended Lincoln Elementary, South High, Hammel Business College, and lastly earning an Honors Financial Degree through the University of Akron in 1956 courtesy of the GI Bill and sheer determination.

Drafted at 18 into the 106th Army Infantry Division was stationed in France and Germany during World War II. After discharge, he served as a Reservist in the Finance Corp during the Korean Conflict for an additional two-year commitment. He notably attended General George Patton’s funeral procession in Heidelberg, Germany in 1945.

Arnie’s entire professional career was at the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. He entered as a teen in the Tire Production unit and retired in the Accounts Payable Department. A special highlight of his 36-year career was the appointment as Comptroller for their Singapore operations for purchasing and exporting natural rubber to the United States to their Akron manufacturing plant.

The love of travel, adventure, sport, and nature included many trips cross-country towing a pop-up camper, circumventing the world six times, traveling while using the “Europe on $5 A Day Guide”, putting in the annual tomato garden each Ohio summer and similarly harvesting his grapefruits in Florida during the early spring. Arnie enjoyed playing a great game of golf, especially with the guys and attending the Princeton Corner open. He spent many days searching for the perfect swing and then commented some days that golf was a good walk spoiled. On his 90th birthday he tandem sky dived and had a celebratory champagne toast.

Arnie loved his family and leaves his wife of nearly 75 years, Peggy (Gilbert) of Lady Lake, Florida, daughter and son-in-law Karen and Brian Kelly of Lady Lake, Florida, son and daughter-in-law Alan and Darlene (McDaniel) of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, grandchildren, Megan Holt of Lady Lake, Florida, Heather Willis of Tallmadge, Ohio, and Alexander Holt and wife Jennifer Stoneking of Cleveland, Ohio, special niece, Rev. Deborah Bolen as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins., Preceded by parents Ual and Lorena (Gutherie) originally from Green County, Kentucky, Glenn from Miami, Florida and Norma Greer from Fairlawn, Ohio and many beloved pets.

The Celebration of Arnie’s life will be on Sunday April 7, 2024, at 4pm at the Satellite Clubhouse at Water Oak Country Club Estates, 816 East Norman, Lady Lake, Florida 32159. Interment and memorial at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Memorial gifts made on Arnold’s behalf may be sent to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, Florida 32162.