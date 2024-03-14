Nancy J. Burkhart

January 14th, 1958 – March 11th, 2024

Nancy J. Burkhart (Wenning), 66, of The Villages, FL (formerly of St. Marys, OH) passed away on March 11th, 2024 at Advent Health in Orlando, FL after a short battle with leukemia.

She was born January 14th, 1958 in Maria Stein, OH to Ralph and Mary Ann Wenning. Ralph and Mary Ann preceded her in death. On November 18th, 2000, she married her best friend and soulmate, Craig Burkhart, who survives her. She is survived by three sons: Doug Nieport of Huber Heights, OH, Brad Burkhart of Vernon, CT, and Brian Nieport of San Diego, CA. She is survived by her siblings: Dick Wenning (Pam) of Maria Stein, OH, Dan Wenning of Minister, OH, Nick Wenning (Kathy) of Mauldin, SC, Sam Wenning of Dallas, TX, and Debra Shrock (Wenning) of Coldwater, OH. She had two siblings who preceded her in death, David Wenning and Donna Bergman (Wenning).

After graduating from Marion Local High School, Nancy went to work at Huffy Bicycles in Celina, OH. Eventually she went to college graduating with her Associates from Wright State – Lake Campus and getting her Bachelor’s in business administration from Bluffton University. After earning her degrees, she was a QA/QC Manager working at Koneta Rubber in Wapakoneta, OH, Thermoseal in Sidney, OH, and eventually Ineos in Lima, OH.

In her free time, she enjoyed playing golf, going to Zumba, walking, traveling when she could, boating and spending lots of time with family and friends. She was a passionate supporter of the Ohio State Buckeyes. She was on the Board of the United Way for Auglaize County for six years. Also, she was passionate in fundraising for various cancer foundations for research to find a cure, and she helped support the St. Mary’s Tailgate for Cancer and the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer.

A celebration of life is being planned in Ohio for her friends and family to celebrate her life at a future date.

Instead of flowers and donations, the family is asking for donations to the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer (https://www.buckeyecruise.com/fundaneed/).