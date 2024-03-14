74.9 F
Official mocks Daily Sun story touting ‘pristine’ golf courses

By Meta Minton

An official openly mocked a story which appeared Thursday morning in The Villages Daily Sun touting the “pristine” golf courses in The Villages.

At the meeting of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center, Supervisor Daryl Klinko held up the story clipped from the front page of the newspaper.

Klinko said he could not believe what he was reading.

The Villages Daily Sun published a story in Thursday's edition touting the pristine golf courses in The Villages
“Eight or nine of our courses are closed. Havana is completely closed,” the former Michigan resident said. “Some of the courses are like playing on a dirt ball field when we were a kid.”

His comments drew laughter from those in the room. He said he understood why the newspaper published the story on its front page.

“I know the Daily Sun is a marketing tool for the Developer,” he said.

The problems at the golf courses have been a subject of concern for residents for months. It came to head earlier this week when residents attended the Project Wide Advisory Committee and executives overseeing the golf courses admitted failure.

Syd Tenenbaum of the Village of St. James also expressed disbelief in the story which was published on the Daily Sun’s front page.

“Alternative facts? WOW!” he said.

