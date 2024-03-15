86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 15, 2024
type here...

Pair in convertible with suspicious title arrested with gun and drugs at arcade

By Staff Report
Carlos Luzarraga
Carlos Luzarraga
Megan Bateman
Megan Bateman

Two people in a Chevy Camaro convertible with a suspicious title were arrested with a gun and drugs at an arcade.

Megan Bateman, 33, of Summerfield, and Carlos Mamerto Luzarraga, 25, of Ocala, were spotted walking to the red convertible shortly before midnight Tuesday in the parking lot at the Good Time Arcade on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A check of the convertible’s license plate showed that it had been assigned to a 1997 Jeep Wrangler. Luzarraga, who has a suspended driver’s license, got into the driver’s seat and began to back out of a parking spot, but was stopped by a deputy.

A black Glock firearm was found between the front passenger seat and the center console of the convertible. A search of the vehicle also turned up drugs, including 83 grams of methamphetamine and 12 grams of fentanyl.

Bateman, who has a long criminal history, was taken into custody and became “lethargic.” She was initially taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. She was later transported to the intensive care unit at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Upon her release, she was booked Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center.

She is facing drug charges as well as a charge of fraud in connection with the title of the convertible.

Luzarraga, a convicted felon, is also facing numerous drug and weapons charges. He was also booked at the jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has been built on its golf courses

A Village of Pennecamp resident reminds fellow Villagers that The Villages has been built on its golf courses. Villagers were golfing long before they were playing pickleball.

Biden could close the border with the stroke of a pen

A resident of the Village of Osceola Hills, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden could close the southern border with the stroke of a pen.

Is it really cost effective to have us complain about our neighbors?

A Village of De La Vista North resident offers his take on the anonymous complaint system and wonders if relying on Villagers to complain about their neighbors is really as cost effective as it would appear.

Two little old ladies in golf cart should just stay home

A resident of The Villages says the two little old ladies with a clipboard in a golf cart should stay home and mind their own business. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Some deed compliance complaints come from personal disputes

A resident of the Keystone Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, says too many deed compliance complaints come from personal disputes.

Photos