Friday, March 15, 2024
Savannah sports pool will be closed for $399,999 renovation

By Staff Report

The Savannah Center sports pool will be closed for a major renovation project, beginning Monday, March 18 until further notice. The Savannah Center and all outdoor courts will remain open.

The closure is due to a $399,999 renovation of the pool building at Savannah Center. The work will include the replacement of the heating and air conditioning system. The work is being funded through the Amenity Authority Committee.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Savannah Center at (352) 750-6084.

