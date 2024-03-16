74.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 16, 2024
type here...

Attorney general goes after foundation that falsely claimed to aid cancer patients

By Ashley Moody
Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

This week, we took legal action against the Cancer Recovery Foundation International and its founder and president for not directing funds to cancer patients as promised. 

The foundation also operated and solicited donations under the name Women’s Cancer Fund. The foundation claimed that funds raised would go directly to support cancer patients and families in need. However, a civil investigation revealed that CRFI directed about one penny of every dollar toward supporting patients. Of the $18.25 million donated to the charity from 2017 to 2022, only 1 percent went to help women with cancer.

Instead of providing financial assistance for utility bills, rent and food, contributions were used to pay professional fundraisers and the president’s salary.

Cancer is a terrible disease that affects millions of Americans nationwide. The defendants exploited the generosity of Floridians to solicit millions of dollars in donations that were never allocated as promised.

With this action, we are working to recover money for cancer patients and to ensure that this organization never deceives donors again.

For tips to avoid falling victim to charity scams, view our Scams at a Glance: Charity Scams resource here.

By holding bad actors accountable and sharing how to spot charity scams, we will continue building a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

El Nino or El Loco?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident contends its crazy to blame El Nino for the poor conditions of the golf courses in The Villages.

United States has already spent $75 billion on war in Ukraine

A Village of St. Catherine resident points out that the United States has already spent $75 billion on the war in Ukraine and suggests that sending more money may not be the answer.

The Villages has been built on its golf courses

A Village of Pennecamp resident reminds fellow Villagers that The Villages has been built on its golf courses. Villagers were golfing long before they were playing pickleball.

Biden could close the border with the stroke of a pen

A resident of the Village of Osceola Hills, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden could close the southern border with the stroke of a pen.

Is it really cost effective to have us complain about our neighbors?

A Village of De La Vista North resident offers his take on the anonymous complaint system and wonders if relying on Villagers to complain about their neighbors is really as cost effective as it would appear.

Photos