Ernest Lee Terry III

May 28th, 1965 – March 7, 2024

Ernest Lee Terry III, known to all as Lee, completed his Earthly Assignments on March 7, 2024.

Lee was born on May 28th, 1965, to Reverend E L and Nolie Lee Terry in Irving, Texas. Having grown up as the youngest in the home of a traveling minister, Lee and his family lived in many locations during his youth, which fostered Lee’s ability to make friends fast and never meet a stranger. For the Terry’s, Ministry was always the first priority, but Lee enjoyed sports of all kinds, and became a world-class racquetball player, having competed at the national level in his teen years. Organized team sports were difficult with the constant moving around, but a church member in Newark, Ohio took Lee under his wing and introduced Lee to the game of golf which became a lifelong passion.

Right after High School Graduation, Lee and Mitzi met in Irving Texas, after Lee’s family returned to Pastor a small church that Mitzi was attending. Years later, Lee’s mother Nolie recalled the very short time that the family was in this pastorate, stating that the reason God asked them to go back to Irving was to “pick up Mitzi”. Lee and Mitzi married 2 years later on June 22nd, 1985, in Madisonville, Kentucky, where they both were affiliated with WLCN Channel 19 and Life Anew Ministries. It was there that Lee received his ministerial ordination.

Lee accepted the Call into the ministry at a very early age, and he knew that the course of his life would be directed by that call. Throughout most of Lee’s adult life, Lee traveled the country ministering; whether as a Youth Pastor, an Evangelist, and singing with various Trios, Quartets and Worship Teams. Just as Timothy was to Paul, Lee served Men of God like Dr. E L Terry, Sherlock Bally, Harold Woodson and others. Once Lee and Mitzi started having children, Lee felt the tug to be at home more, so he found ways to continue to minister more on a local level, and the Lee Terry family soon made Sumter County their home. It was at that time that his ministry would move “outside the four walls of the church” and he began working locally, coaching various youth league sports, and being as involved in his 3 children’s lives and the local community as possible.

In recent years, Lee was honored to have the privilege to serve as Golf Coach for the Boy’s Golf Team at First Academy in Leesburg, as a skilled and knowledgeable club fitter for Edwin Watts Golf Stores and as a Teacher/Pro Shop Employee for Harbor Hills Country Club in Lady Lake. Lee’s great love for music and ministry opened the door for him to serve for nearly the past 4 years as interim minister of music at Oxford Assembly of God in Oxford, Florida. Lee leaves behind scores of people that were impacted by his selfless nature, his generosity, and his sense of humor. He will also be remembered as a Christ Follower who had a passion for souls – that men might know his Savior in a personal way just as he did.

Feeling the depth of their loss is his wife of 38 years, Mitzi, his children who were the apple of his eye, daughter Lauren Elise, whom he had just given in marriage to his new Son Mike, his sons Elijah Levi and Ethan Luke, his adopted daughter Stephanie, his best friends and siblings Brother Stephen and his Wife April, and his Sister Miriam, his Brother in Law Craig, and Nieces and Nephews and great nieces and nephews that were all more like children and grandchildren.

Lee’s Celebration of Life will be held March 23rd, 2024, at Oxford Assembly of God in Oxford, Florida, with visitation at 12:00 noon and Service at 1:00 PM.

Because of Lee’s passion for souls, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Oxford Assembly of God’s Missions Fund or to the Missions Ministry of your choosing.