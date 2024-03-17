Linda K. McBroom

Linda K. Cole McBroom

April 20, 1943 – March 10, 2024

Unlike geese, eagles don’t flock. They soar above their circumstances on wings of vision, courage, and purpose.

“ They who wait up upon the Lord, shall renew their strength. They will mount up with wings as eagles. They shall run and not be weary. They shall walk and not faint.”

Isaiah 40:31

Linda Amos Cole McBroom lived her extraordinary life with fierce loyalty, contagious enthusiasm, and an irrepressible zest for adventure. She was a magnet to those who chose to bask in the warmth of her positive attitude, boundless energy, and love of travel. She stepped into eternity at 8:20pm on Sunday, March 10th at The Villages Hospital in Florida.

Linda was born in Indianapolis on April 20, 1943, the only child of her parents, Roderick and Genevieve Amos. She graduated from Purdue University in 1965 with a degree in Speech and Hearing Therapy. Linda was a devoted member/sister of the Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority.

On July 25, 1998 She married the love of her life, Denny McBroom, with whom she has built a beautiful blended family: Chris (Karen) Cole, Courtney(Mike) Cole Flynn, stepdaughters Tanya McBroom and Breanna(Anthony) Nuchereno, and stepson Dr. Denny (Nhi) McBroom. Together they have eleven grandchildren: Kaitlyn Cole, Connor, Cole, and Carly Flynn, Branden Buckley, Andrew Buckley, Cameron Wing, Ethan, Collin, and Jacob McBroom, and Piper and Paxton Nuchereno.

How she loved them all! Their framed pictures adorn every room of both of their homes. She never stopped sharing in their joys and accomplishments. She was so very proud.

Monarch caterpillars and butterflies, fairy hair, peppermint coffee, Diva laundry detergent, anything black-and-white …and ice cream. How can we glance at those things and not hear Linda’s squeal of delight or her legendary laughter?

And anything PINK! Linda impacted thousands of lives and set records in Mary Kay Cosmetics for nearly 50 years! She and Denny traveled the world to more than 45 countries. She watched the sun set at midnight in Russia, kissed the Blarney Stone in Ireland and dined by candlelight on the Great Wall of China. But more than the tangibles, Linda loved people…and they loved her. She never knew a stranger … there was always room for one more around her table of life. Her motto was: “Build a bigger table. Pull up another chair. “

Linda and Denny lived out the love story many of us can only dream about. Their mutual respect, consideration, and love was legendary. They finished one another’s sentences, laughed at each other’s jokes, and always knew what the other was thinking. They fell in love as teenagers and that love truly never waned. Everybody knew it was always “Denny and Linda “

She was Denny’s wife, Courtney, Chris, Tanya, Denny, and Breanna’s mom, National Sales Director, but most importantly, she was a daughter of the king of kings, and the Lord of the Lords.

She is now experiencing what we all dream about and pray for our entire lives. She is in the presence of God, rejoicing with gratitude and so much enthusiasm. She is dining at the banquet table of life… and though she loves us all deeply, would not want to trade it for a minute.

“We weep, but not as those who have no hope” I Thessalonians 4:13

We know that she has found the true key to life: maintaining a significant relationship with Jesus Christ, and embracing Him as her savior and Lord.

She would repeat: “for God, so loved this world that he gave his only son, that whoever would believe in him, would not die, but have eternal life.”

“She has fought the good fight. She has kept the faith. She has finished the race.”

Second Timothy 4:7-8

We celebrate that truth today as we remember this precious warrior and friend, Linda McBroom.

Her Celebration of Life will be held on June 22, 2024 at 5:00pm at Laurel Manor Center, 1985 Laurel Manor Drive, The Villages, Florida 32162.

Memorials may be directed to the Tim Tebow Foundation, joining the fight against anti-human trafficking. timtebowfoundation.org.