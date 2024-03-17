Richard S. Doucette

June 11, 1940 – March 09, 2024

Richard (Dick) S. Doucette entered eternal peace on 03/09/24, while in hospice care after a long illness in The Villages, FL.

He was born in June 1940 to Robert S. Doucette & Mary E. (Betty) VanBlarcom Doucette in Portland, Maine. Growing up, he enjoyed playing football and baseball. As a boy, he loved attending and then working at Camp Greenough, the Boy Scout camp in Yarmouthport, Massachusetts. While in the Boy Scouts he attained the rank of Eagle Scout.

Richard, “Duke” graduated from Deering High School in 1958 and continued his education at the University of Maine at Orono graduating with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Structural Engineering in 1962.

Richard married Nancy E. Davis in February 1959. After college, he accepted a job with New York State and moved to the Town of Colonie, NY. He started at the Department of Transportation, Bridge Design Division, as a junior engineer designing bridges (1962- 1966). He transferred to NYS Department of Public Service as an Evaluation Engineer in the Communication Division (1966-1982). In 1973, he was elected Vice-President of the Public Service Commission Chapter of the CSEA and during the first meeting after the election, he became the President, as the President-elect resigned.

In 1979, he was a founding member in a “grass roots” movement, the Statewide Coalition for a Democratic Union (SCDU), which was formed to challenge the International Unions that were controlling the bargaining unit, Public Employees Federation (PEF). In 1982, he ran for and was elected to the office of Vice-President for the Public Employees Federation (PEF). During contract negotiations in 1982, he was instrumental in developing the Empire Plan for state employee’s health benefits. He considered this his biggest achievement in his union career. He remained in that office until 1987, then became the Administrator of the PEF Benefit Fund through 1997.

Richard retired from the State in 1995, but continued to work for PEF, retiring in 1997. Richard and Nancy then started to be snowbirds, wintering in Lake Mary, Florida. In October, 2001, Richard returned to work joining the NY State Emergency Management Office (2001-2005) working on the cost analysis of the 9/11 destruction in New York City and mitigation plans for future disasters. He and Nancy permanently moved to Florida in 2017, eventually locating to The Villages in 2019.

Richard loved to play golf and while living in New York he was a member of Ballston Spa Country Club. After his retirement, he worked as a ranger at Eagle Crest Golf Course. After moving to The Villages, he played four to five times a week, enjoying the many executive courses near his residence. Richard and his wife enjoyed taking their two grandchildren traveling on many day trips as well as overnights, creating lasting memories for all of them.

Survivors include his wife Nancy of sixty-five years, The Villages (FL), Richard Doucette Jr (Robbin), The Villages (FL), Grandchildren Jonathan Doucette (NYC), Emily Doucette (Justin) (CT). Dick is also survived by brothers Robert Doucette, John Doucette, James Doucette and sister Elizabeth Farrell, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by both parents and his infant daughter, Christine Ann.

Richard’s family would like to thank the staff at Buffalo Crossings Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and VITAS Healthcare for their consideration and caring. Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks a donation be made to VITAS Community Connection.org or the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.org.