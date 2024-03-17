Second Historic Side woman charged in Walmart skip scanning theft

A second woman living on the Historic Side of The Villages has been charged in a series of skip scanning thefts at Walmart.

Michelle Reed, 46, is facing three counts of theft following her arrest earlier this month by Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

Reed was accompanied by 45-year-old Nicole Danielle Marie DiMattia in November and December to the Walmart in Summerfield.

The women, who both live at 1619 W. Schwartz Blvd., used the technique known as skip scanning, in which barcodes of lower priced items are scanned in place of higher priced items in the self-checkout aisle.

Reed was previously convicted of theft in 2009.

She remains free on $1,500 bond.