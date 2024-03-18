Stephen Mark Clancey

July 8, 1945 – February 26, 2024

Stephen Mark Clancey, 78, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away Monday, February 26, 2024. Steve was born on July 8, 1945 in Battle Creek, Michigan. He was the son of Mark and Mary Alice (Elsley) Clancey.

Steve was a 1963 Graduate of Battle Creek Central High School and graduated from the University of Michigan. He worked mainly in the motor engineering field with 30 years at Eaton Corp. in Marshall, MI. He holds several patents for turbo charger components. Steve loved a good pool, golf, trivia and UofM Sports. He was a great dad, a caring and smart husband with bad jokes and loved his wife’s cooking.

Steve is survived by: His wife of 41 years Patricia L. Clancey, his brother and sister-in-law Peter & Lana Clancey, niece Sarah (Clancey) Overton, daughter Catherine (Smith) Rist, granddaughter Violet M. Rist, great niece Ansly Overton and grandnephew Conrad Overton.

Steve loved his family, many many friends and pets…just an all around great guy.

We miss him already and will always carry him in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, March, 23, 2024 from 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm:

La Hacienda Recreation Center 1200 Avenida Central, Lady Lake, FL 32162

Memorials may be made to Brain Cancer Research in Russell Smith’s memory. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.